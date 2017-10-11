Elderly Man Burned During Apartment Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An elderly man was taken to University Medical Center (UMC) after sustaining serious burns from a small fire in his apartment. No one was displaced by the fire.
Las Vegas firefighters responded to the Country Club at Valley View Apartments, 1400 S. Valley View Boulevard (Valley View/Charleston) at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.
On arrival, light smoke was showing from the basement. An elderly man was found lying on the flood of a bedroom. A small area of the bedroom carpet was smoldering and creating smoke. The fire was quickly put out. Only a small area burned on the carpet. Damage was estimated at $500.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The man who was injured by the fire was unable to talk to fire investigators because of his condition. Fire investigators want to talk to him before making a determination.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious second and third degree burns on his legs. He was also suffering from minor smoke inhalation.