Strategy Announced To Distribute Donations To Shooting Victims

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Attorney Kenneth R. Feinberg, an expert in the field of victim compensation, has agreed to lead the community efforts to establish a process for distributing the millions of dollars raised for those injured or killed in the October 1 mass shooting, county officials announced on Tuesday.

Since the early morning hours of October 2, more than 84,000 people and businesses from across the world have donated more than $10.4 million to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund established by County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Feinberg has advised that a clear and objective process must be established to get the donated funds to the victims and their families in a timely manner. Lessons learned from previous efforts highlight the need to establish a process that ensures the direct distribution of the funds collected to the victims and victims’ families.

Feinberg served as the Special Master of the Federal September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. He has also administered the OneOrlando Fund for victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting, and the OneBoston Fund for victims of the marathon bombing.

The National Center for Victims of Crime through their National Compassion fund program has also agreed to provide outreach to impacted victims and support of fundraising efforts. The National Center for Victims of Crime is a non-profit organization that advocates for victims and their families, and assists families in the aftermath of mass shootings. The National Compassion Fund has facilitated the raising of nearly $700,000 for the victims of the October 1 mass shooting here.

Among the first steps being recommended is the creation of a diverse committee of community leaders who will be responsible for creating a model for the distribution of funds in a manner that is transparent, timely and equitable. The process for identifying committee members has yet to be determined.

Additional donations for victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting are still needed. To donate, visit http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.