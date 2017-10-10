More Downtown Construction Set For Rest Of Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The inside lane of south bound U.S. Highway 95 between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue will be closed for the remainder of the week to alleviate any confusion until final striping is placed during the second marathon weekend of work, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).
The stretch of highway will be reduced to two lanes from 8 p.m. Thursday, October 12 to 6 a.m. Friday, October 13 and again from 8 p.m. Friday, October 13 through 5 a.m. Monday, October 16. During these restrictions, the Eastern Avenue off ramp from U.S. 95 south will be closed.
Last weekend’s marathon work restrictions and the closures beginning Thursday are due to a re-surfacing project, according to NDOT.
Motorist should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signs and take alternative routes if possible.