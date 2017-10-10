LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Cops Seek Inmate Who Walked Away From Nevada Work Camp

PIOCHE, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in southern Nevada are looking for an inmate who walked away from a minimum-security correctional camp near the Utah line.

The state Department of Corrections says 24-year-old Claude Laska was serving between 19 months and five years for home invasion and other lesser charges at the Pioche Conservation Camp about 170 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

He last was seen at about 4:30 p.m. Monday wearing blue prison denim plants and a blue shirt.

Laska had been at the conservation camp in Pioche since March.

He’s 6-foot-2, 180 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He also has several distinguishable tattoos, including the Albanian flag on his right arm, the numeral “401” on the fingers of his left hand and the word “Loyalty” near his right wrist.

Anyone who spots him should call 911.

