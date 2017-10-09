Route 91 Concertgoers Getting Their Lost Belongings Back

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More attendees of the music festival in Las Vegas that ended tragically last week after a gunman began shooting into the crowd from his hotel room can now recover the belongings they left at the site as they ran to safety.
Clark County Emergency Manager John Steinbeck on Monday said the FBI is now also returning items found in the area west of the stage, which includes the American Disabilities Act seating section and what’s being referred to as the “Malibu tent.”
Steinbeck says people left behind thousands of lawn chairs, hats, wallets, souvenirs, cellphones, purses, boots and several other items.
The FBI on Sunday began the process of returning the items lost at the festival grounds. The first items made available were those recovered from in and in front of the VIP tent and bleacher seating east of the stage. Steinbeck says 99 people sought to recover their belongings.
Concert attendees looking to recover their lost items can go to the Family Assistance Center in the south hall of hte Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Road. Items will be returned from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Steinbeck says cellphones found have been powered up to facilitate their identification process. Police have asked people who lost their cellphones to text their full name to their phones.