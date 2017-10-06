Woman Killed Following Argument With Man in Las Vegas Home

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police are searching for the man who walked into a southwest valley home, argued with a woman, then fatally shot her in the head Thursday afternoon, according to investigators.
The shooting happened on the 4200 block of Ridgeview Drive just before 2 p.m. Thursday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined the woman had just arrived at the home to visit a friend when the man showed up. Bystanders told LVMPD homicide detectives that the victim and suspect got into a brief argument before the man shot the woman.
The suspect fled before officer arrived.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released pending family notification.
Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.