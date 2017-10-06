LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

VP Pence Visiting Vegas City Hall Saturday

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pence's speech to the group of Republican Jewish leaders and donors follows his trip last week to Germany where he visited the former Dachau concentration camp and a surprise stop on Wednesday at a Jewish cemetery in Missouri that had been vandalized. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In the aftermath of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas last Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence, Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, other elected officials, and faith leaders will participate in an event at the culmination of a faith unity walk on Saturday, October 7. This event, following the walk, will take place in Las Vegas City Hall Council chambers, 495 South Main Street, at 12:30 p.m., where Vice President Mike Pence will speak.

The walk was organized in conjunction with the Mayor’s Faith Initiative as a way for the community to heal following the devastating shooting at the Route 91 concert last weekend. Walkers will set out from four locations, all seven miles from City Hall, singing and praying for healing and unity in Las Vegas, as well as praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy. The walkers will join together at City Hall for the ceremony in chambers.

Following the gathering in chambers a release of doves, one for each of the victims killed on Sunday, will take place on the City Hall plaza.

The ceremony in chambers will be carried live on KCLV Cable Channel 2 beginning at 12:30 p.m. The broadcast can also be seen on Livestream at kclv.tv/live.

