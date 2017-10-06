Bundy Wants Standoff Trial Moved From Vegas to Reno

VP Pence Visiting Vegas City Hall Saturday The walk was organized in conjunction with the Mayor's Faith Initiative as a way for the community to heal following the devastating shooting at the Route 91 concert last weekend.

Free Parking At City Hall For First Friday TonightA free city shuttle will be available to take people to and from the event and a ribbon cutting for the community healing garden. The temporary shuttle stop for the Downtown Loop will be near Clark Avenue and Main Street on the east side of the street. The shuttle will pick up approximately every 20 minutes.