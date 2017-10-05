LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

New Jersey Zombie Walk Bans Fake Weapons in Wake of Vegas Shootings

Filed Under: fake weapons, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, New Jersey, Zombie Walk
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Prop weapons will not be permitted at Asbury Park’s Zombie Walk on Saturday.

Organizers made the decision for the safety and comfort of all visitors in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

In a statement, organizers say any participants seen carrying prop weapons will be asked to take them to their cars or leave the event. The rule will remain in effect for future events.

Organizers say between 7,000 and 10,000 people will dress as zombies for the walk, which is marking its tenth anniversary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen