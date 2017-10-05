Local Blood Service To Resume Normal Operations

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Following an overwhelming response this week from blood donors across the Las Vegas community to support the victims of Sunday’s tragic shooting, United Blood Services (UBS) will resume normal blood collection operations beginning Friday, October 6. United Blood Services’ three donor centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Between Monday, October 2 and Wednesday, October 4, United Blood Services has collected 1,659 blood donations from generous blood donors including 952 first-time donors in Las Vegas.

The local blood needs continue to be met through routine blood deliveries. Blood donations will continue to be needed in the weeks and months to come, so United Blood Services is asking donors to schedule appointments in the future to ensure lifesaving donations are available for patients in need. Donors are asked to visit bloodhero.com to search for a blood donation location and schedule a donation appointment. Due to the outpouring of support, donors may not find available appointment times until November.

United Blood Services, a Blood Systems blood center, is part of a multi-state system of blood centers. This network works in tandem moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most. People who are as young as 16 years old (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.