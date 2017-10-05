LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Crews Battle Blaze in Vacant Moulin Rouge Apartment Building

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Las Vegas firefighters spent hours battling heavy smoke and flames from a burning vacant Las Vegas apartment building early Thursday, fire officials said.

Crews responded to the Moulin Rouge apartment complex on the 900 block of West Bonanza Road just after 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

By the time crews arrived, the quick-moving fire had already moved into the attic area of the two-story concrete block building, triggering a second alarm.

Szymanski said the blaze was brought under control by 8 a.m., although the fire was not fully extinguished.

West Bonanza Road was closed from H Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard as a precaution.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

