Crews Battle Blaze in Vacant Moulin Rouge Apartment Building

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Las Vegas firefighters spent hours battling heavy smoke and flames from a burning vacant Las Vegas apartment building early Thursday, fire officials said.
Crews responded to the Moulin Rouge apartment complex on the 900 block of West Bonanza Road just after 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
By the time crews arrived, the quick-moving fire had already moved into the attic area of the two-story concrete block building, triggering a second alarm.
Szymanski said the blaze was brought under control by 8 a.m., although the fire was not fully extinguished.
West Bonanza Road was closed from H Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard as a precaution.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.