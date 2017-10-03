Prayer Vigil Replaces National Night Out

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In honor of those killed and injured in this weekend’s attack, the city of Las Vegas and Clark County will host a prayer vigil from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain Crest Park.
Commissioner Larry Brown, city council members and faith leaders will be at the park, , located at 4701 N. Durango Drive. The event will be held in place of National Night Out, which was scheduled for the same time and place.
The prayer vigil is open to the public. Along with Commissioner Brown, Ward 4 Councilman Stavros S. Anthony, Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore and faith leaders from the northwest area will be in attendance.
The change comes after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) cancelled National Night Out events scheduled for Tuesday evening.