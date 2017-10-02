LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Live coverage from CBS News

UNLV Hockey Assistant Coach Among Shooting Wounded

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas hockey team says its assistant coach was shot in the chest when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music show, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

The Rebels men’s ice hockey team said in a statement Monday that Nick Robone had surgery to remove a bullet from his chest.

General Manager Zee Khan says Robone is breathing with help from a ventilator and is in stable condition.

The team says the bullet missed Robone’s lung, and he is expected to fully recover. The team says he will be hospitalized “for the near future.”

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has said the hundreds of people who were wounded were taken to five southern Nevada hospitals.

