Local Airline Company Offering Free Airfare For Victims’ Families

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas based medical flight charity Miracle Flights will provide free commercial airline flights to the families of those who were lost or injured in Sunday night’s shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Plane tickets will be provided at no cost to the victims’ families, from anywhere in the United States to Las Vegas.

Miracle Flights CEO Mark E. Brown issued the plea early Monday. “This senseless loss of life happened in our own backyard. As residents of Las Vegas, our families and our friends are personally affected by Sunday’s tragedy, but we know that so many of the victims were here in Las Vegas from out of town,” said Brown. “Though we typically fly patients for medical reasons, our overall goal as an organizations is to alleviate the financial burden of travel for families in crisis, and this fits within that mission. If you’ve had a loved one impacted by Sunday’s tragedy and need financial assistance to fly to Las Vegas, please call us,” Brown said.

For more information and to speak with a flight coordinator, families can contact Miracle Flights at 800-359-1711.