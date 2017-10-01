20 Dead, Over 100 Wounded in Las Vegas Strip Concert Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KNXT) – At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 reported injured after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night, according to authorities.

The shooting happened near the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival held across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the gunman began shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. The man, who Lombardo only identified as a local resident, was shot and killed moments later following a confrontation with police officers.

“Right now, we believe he is the sole aggressor,” Lombardo said. “We believe it is a lone wolf actor.”

“We have well in excess of 100 injured and in excess of 20 who have died,” Lombardo said. “It is a devastating time.”

Lombardo said law enforcement was searching for an associate of the gunman for questioning in the case. The woman was identified as Marilou Danley, who may also have been a roommate of the shooter.

Police were also searching for two vehicles linked to the shooter, including a Hyundai Tucson with Nevada license plate 114B40 and a Chyrsler Pacifica Touring, NV license no. 19D401.

Kodiak Yazzi, 36, said he and his girlfriend were watching Jason Aldean’s performance when he heard what sounded like fireworks. The music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

Thousands fled as bursts of gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes, Yazzi said.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Flights were temporarily halted at McCarran International Airport because of the shooting, the airport said on its verified Twitter account.

Lombardo said at least two LVMPD officers were shot, including one in critical condition and another with non-life threatening injuries. “We believe that there were a couple of off-duty officers who may have died,” Lombardo said.

An officer from the Bakersfield Police Department attending the festival was among the wounded taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities did not release his name.