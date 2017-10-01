Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

3 Boys Killed After Car Jumps Las Vegas Sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have identified a man accused of driving the car that fatally ran over a teenager and two younger boys while they were walking on a sidewalk in east Las Vegas.

Metro Police say 28-year-old Joseph Eskandarian was taken custody early Sunday, about six after the fatal accident around 9 p.m. Saturday near Desert Inn and Nellis Boulevard.

He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on undisclosed charges.
It’s unclear if Eskandarian has a lawyer yet.

Police say the three boys — ages 12, 13 and 14 — all died at the scene. A 13-year-old boy was injured, but he is expected to survive.

None of the boys’ names have been released yet.

Witnesses told police the driver may have been speeding and trying to pass another car when he ran onto the sidewalk.

