Vegas “Welcome” Sign Going Purple For Domestic Violence Month

LAS VEGAS - MARCH 24: A general view of the Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Las Vegas Boulevard on March 24, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Solar energy will be used to light up this famous sign at night.

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioners and representatives from Safe Nest, Safe House, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), UNLV’s Jean Nidetch Women’s Center, and the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders will turn the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign purple at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 2, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

They’ll be joined by other local groups involved in fighting domestic violence and helping victims of domestic violence.

The officials will turn on purple lights bulbs installed on the world-famous Welcome sign during a brief ceremony in front of the sign on Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of Russell Road. The light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border of the sign.

