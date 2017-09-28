Man Dead After Vegas Police Shooting at Suicide Attempt Call

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a person is dead after a police shooting during a call about an attempted suicide behind a shopping center near a Las Vegas freeway.
Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield says he doesn’t have immediate information about man who was killed or whether he died as a result of the officer shooting about 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Jones Boulevard and U.S. 95.
Hadfield says a police officer fired at least one shot and no officers were injured.
The incident marked the 18th shooting involving Las Vegas police this year, including 11 that resulted in deaths.