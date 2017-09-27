Heart And Stroke 5K Walk And Run Is This Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The American Heart Association’s annual 5K Walk and Run is Saturday, September 30, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., behind the Smith Center at Symphony Park Drive at City Parkway.

Research has shown that each hour of regular exercise can add about two hours to your life expectancy, even if you don’t start until middle age. The event is not only fun for the family with health screenings, entertainment, food and more, but it also raises lifesaving funds for heart and stroke research.

More than 5,000 health minded Las Vegas residents will walk or run with family, friends and co-workers and survivors of heart disease and stroke in this year’s American Heart Association and American Stroke Association Heart and Stroke Walk and Run. Organizers believe the 5K event helps people see the importance of physical activity and healthy living and creates an environment that’s fun and rewarding for everyone.

Walkers are encouraged to raise a minimum of $100, which will entitle them to receive a commemorative T-shirt. Heart and stroke survivors can participate in a much shorter route and will receive a T-shirt. “In tribute to” stickers are also available for participants walking in celebration of a survivor or in memory of a loved one lost to heart disease or stroke.

Last year, more than a million walkers raised nearly $110 million to fund life saving research and education efforts in more than 300 Heart Walks across the country. Funds raised at the Heart Walk help place up-to-the-minute research into doctor’s hands, explore ground breaking pediatric heart and stroke research and relay life saving information to those who need it most.

Visit http://www.lasvegasheartwalk.org for more information.