NY Gov. Cuomo to Speak at Vegas Labor Convention

Filed Under: Andrew Cuomo, Las Vegas news, New York, Transport Workers Union
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a rally of hundreds of union members in support of IBEW Local 3 (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) at Cadman Plaza Park, September 18, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. More than 1800 members of IBEW Local 3 are entering their sixth month of a strike in a contract dispute with Charter Communications/Spectrum. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed to Las Vegas to address a labor gathering.

The Democrat traveled west Tuesday to deliver remarks before the Transport Workers Union. Cuomo plans to return to New York late in the day.

The governor has avoided much out-of-state travel since becoming governor but that appears to be changing.

Cuomo went to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands earlier this month to assess hurricane damage and offer New York’s help in the recovery efforts.

The travel is fueling speculation about Cuomo’s interest in running for president in 2020. Tuesday’s trip is noteworthy since labor support will play a big factor in what could be a crowded Democratic primary.

Cuomo says he’s focused on his current job and intends to seek a third term next year.

