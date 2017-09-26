Health District Hosting Environmental Health Expo

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Southern Nevada Health District’s inaugural Environmental Health Expo is underway and goes until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
How is a restaurant inspection completed? What is mosquito surveillance? What is the Southern Nevada Health District’s role in water quality issues? What’s the deal with septic systems? Southern Nevadans are invited to learn more at the inaugural expo, which will be held at 280 S. Decatur Blvd., which is where the Southern Nevada Health District’s Environmental Health division staff will provide information and demonstrations about their role in keeping the community health at this free event. For more information, visit the Health District’s website at http://www.SNHD.info.
Most people think “restaurant inspection” when they hear about environmental health, but the Health District’s Environmental Health Division oversees or regulates more than 30 programs that impact nearly everyone in Southern Nevada. Programs range from child care facility inspections, used mattress regulations, to tattoo and body piercing establishments.
“Environmental Health division staff members provide services and regulatory oversight that impact the public each and every day,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer. “This Expo is an opportunity for our community to learn about the many different aspects of the Environmental Health division and the impact it has on the food they eat, the water they drink, the public establishments they visit, the schools their children attend, and so much more,” Dr. Iser said.
Environmental Health by the numbers.
In 2016 the Environmental Health Division:
*Conducted more than 24,000 routine food establishments inspections, 9,300 temporary food establishment inspections, and 1,100 special event inspections.
*Received more than 1,000 illegal dumping complaints, presented 157 cases to the hearing officer and assessed $342,677 in illegal dumping penalities.
*Conducted more than 500 routine tattoo, permanent make-up, and body piercing establishment inspections.
*Conducted more than 3,800 routine pool and spa inspections.
*Submitted more than 7,000 mosquitoes to be tested for West Nile virus, Western Equine Encephalitis and St. Louis Encephalitis.