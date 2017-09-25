Construction Worker Falls 20 Feet To His Death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker at a southern Las Vegas job site has died following a 20-foot (6-meter) fall.
The worker appears to have died upon impact Monday morning.
The Clark County fire department says the worker had been sandblasting pipes in the area.
The worker then returned and fell at least 20 feet down into a hole.
It’s unknown why the worker returned to the area.
Las Vegas police and the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
The state investigation could take up to six months.