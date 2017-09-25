Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Construction Worker Falls 20 Feet To His Death

Filed Under: Clark County Fire Department, construction, Las Vegas, Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration
(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)
(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker at a southern Las Vegas job site has died following a 20-foot (6-meter) fall.

The worker appears to have died upon impact Monday morning.

The Clark County fire department says the worker had been sandblasting pipes in the area.

The worker then returned and fell at least 20 feet down into a hole.

It’s unknown why the worker returned to the area.

Las Vegas police and the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

The state investigation could take up to six months.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen