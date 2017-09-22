Lawmaker Takes State Economic Development Job

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Assembly Leader Paul Anderson announced he is resigning his seat in the Nevada Legislature to take a position with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
Anderson announced Thursday he will replace Governor’s Office of Economic Development Executive Director Steve Hill, who is leaving to take a position with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, though it’s unclear exactly what his role will be.
Anderson is expected to work as Hill’s deputy during a transitional period.
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development released a statement from Hill confirming his departure for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
