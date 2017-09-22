Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lawmaker Takes State Economic Development Job

Filed Under: Job, Steve Hill, Governor's Office of Economic Development., Executive Director, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), Paul Anderson, Republican Assembly Leader
Nevada State Assembly signage in Carson City, the Nevada state capital. This architectural detail is found to the side of the entrance to the State Legislature building. Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Assembly Leader Paul Anderson announced he is resigning his seat in the Nevada Legislature to take a position with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Anderson announced Thursday he will replace Governor’s Office of Economic Development Executive Director Steve Hill, who is leaving to take a position with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, though it’s unclear exactly what his role will be.

Anderson is expected to work as Hill’s deputy during a transitional period.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development released a statement from Hill confirming his departure for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

 

 

 

