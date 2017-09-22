Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cliven Bundy Fires Lawyer With Trial Approaching

MESQUITE, NV - APRIL 11: Rancher Cliven Bundy poses for a photo outside his ranch house on April 11, 2014 west of Mesquite, Nevada. Bureau of Land Management officials are rounding up Cliven Bundy's cattle, he has been locked in a dispute with the BLM for a couple of decades over grazing rights. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images
About 350 cattle were returned to Clive Bundy after a standoff over grazing rights between federal agents and armed protesters. (George Frey/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cliven Bundy’s defense attorney says the Nevada cattleman and state’s rights figure is firing him, less than three weeks before trial stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents.

Attorney Bret Whipple filed documents Thursday asking Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro for a hearing as soon as possible about withdrawing from the case.

Whipple says the decision is Bundy’s. He says he doesn’t know if Bundy has another lawyer or intends to represent himself.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the move will affect the trial schedule.

Jury selection is set to start Oct. 10 for Bundy, two sons and four other men — including two defendants whose retrial ended last month with acquittal on most charges and no verdicts on assault on a federal officer and weapon counts.

