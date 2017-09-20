Three Square Teaming Up To Serve Hungry Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) announced a new agreement with Three Square Food Bank to provide emergency food assistance to the more than 279,000 food-insecure (hungry) people living in Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln and Nye Counties.
“This partnership with Three Square Food Bank will allow us to use federal funding more efficiently, providing more frequent access to emergency food assistance to those who need it,” said Patricia Hoppe, NDA Food and Nutrition division deputy administrator. “This distribution model is on par with what other states are doing and has proven successful,” Hoppe said.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) is funded by the United States Department of Agricultue (USDA) and provides low-income people and household with surplus commodities donated by the USDA. TEFAP is designed to supplement the nutritional needs of program-eligible people who may also be participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP); Woman, Infants, and Children (WIC); or Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).
“September is Hunger Action Month- a month where people all over the United States stand together to fight hunger,” said Brian Burton, Three Square’s President and CEO. “This partnership is a perfect blending of our emerging strategies to meet the needs of food insecure families and people in Southern Nevada,” Burton said.
The NDA and Three Square are committed to a seamless transition, ensuring no gaps in service for the local distributing agencies and people they serve. Three Square will honor existing food distribution schedules through the end of 2017 and take on new contracts with local partners.