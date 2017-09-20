Officials: Motorist Killed in Crash Into Vegas Police SUV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a motorist died and a police officer was hurt when a car slammed into the rear of his police patrol SUV south of the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the officer was treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening following the 3:30 a.m. Wednesday crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Serene Avenue.
Henderson police are heading the investigation because it involved a Las Vegas police vehicle.
Henderson police Officer Scott Williams says the male driver of a white Chevrolet Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.
Neither the dead man nor the police officer was immediately identified.