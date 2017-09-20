Gov. Sandoval Leading Taskforce To Stop Opioid Abuse

CARSON CITY (KXNT) – Governor Brian Sandoval announced on Wednesday that he’ll convene the Governor’s Opioid State Action Accountability Task force on September 25, 2017. The group will hear updates from state and federal agencies regarding how they’re working to combat the opioid crisis in the Silver State. This Governor first convened this group as his Prescription Drug Summit Planning Committee in June 2016 in order to help inform the agenda for the 2016 Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Summit. The Governor will reconvene and repurpose this group in order to ensure accountability of the recommendations made during the Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Summit.

“The state’s aggressive efforts to combat the prescription drug abuse epidemic have place the life saving drug Naloxone in the hands of first responders, educated our communities, and helped many Nevadans who are suffering to find the help they need,” said Governor Sandoval. “But we can and must do more. Nevada has been the beneficiary of millions of dollars in grant funding, providing critical resources to combat this disease in our communities and this task force will help ensure our funds are used in combination with our state recommendations and policy initiatives,” said the governor.

During the meeting, the Accountability Task force will hear presentations from the Attorney General’s office, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the Division of Investigations, the University of Nevada, Reno, the State’s occupational licensing boards that license prescribers, the Drug Enforcement Administation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the Department of Justice. Topics will include previous legislation regarding opioids, data collection and sharing, Naloxone distribution, substance abuse treatment, prescription drug take back, over sight of controlled substance prescribing, and law enforcement.

The meeting will take place on Monday, September 25 at 1 p.m. in the Old Assembly Chambers of the Capitol Building, 101 N. Carson Street, Carson City and will be video conferenced to the Grant Sawyer Building, Governor’s Office Conference Room at 555 E. Washington, Suite 5100, Las Vegas. A link to the meeting live stream will be made available.

A copy of the agenda can be found here: http://gov.nv.gov/News-andMedia/RX/RX-Drug-Abuse/