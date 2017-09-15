New Playground To Open In Henderson Neighborhood

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Southern Nevada will soon have a new place to play as Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, celebrates the grand opening of its dynamic adventure playground on Saturday, September 16 at 9 a.m.
The adventure playground is located within Cadence’s 50-acre Central Park and boasts a climbing wall, timber climber, balance net, play tunnel, landscape stumps, a rope climber, slides galore and so much more to explore. The playground includes separate areas for younger children and teenagers, scaled for age and ability, and is open to the public year round.
To celebrate the grand opening, Henderson Councilwoman Gerry Schroder will be in attendance for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Also, performers from Cirque Mechanics will be on-site from 9 to 11 a.m., including acrobats, a juggler, a contortionist and stilt walker, who will be roaming the grounds and engaging with people. Frankie’s Ice Cream Truck will also be there selling cool treats to guests.
Cadence is Southern Nevada’s first master planned community to break ground in a decade and upon completion, will boast more than 13,250 homes. More than 500 families now call Cadence home.