Tourist From Wales Fined For Dangerous Hoover Dam Swim

This April 13, 2014 view shows Hoover Dam, a concrete arch-gravity dam in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River on the border between the US states of Arizona and Nevada. Hoover Dam ,finished in 1936, impounds Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States by volume. The dam's generators provide power for public and private utilities in Nevada, Arizona, and California. Hoover Dam is a major tourist attraction; nearly a million people tour the dam each year. AFP PHOTO/JOE KLAMAR (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)
(photo: JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a Welsh tourist was ticketed for swimming across the iconic Hoover Dam near Las Vegas.

The Bureau of Reclamation’s Regional Special Agent Ian Canaan says 28-year-old Arron Hughes of Wales was arrested and cited a $330 fine for the August incident.

Canaan says Hughes was apparently intoxicated when he climbed down the rocks on the Arizona side of the dam and swam across the reservoir to the Nevada side.

The Hoover Dam opened in 1936, generating the first electric power produced by the dam.

Located at the Nevada-Arizona border, the Hoover Dam and other Colorado River facilities now provide drinking water and hydropower to about 40 million residents, farms, tribes and businesses in seven states in the Southwest.

Canaan says Hughes was lucky to survive the dangerous swim.

 

