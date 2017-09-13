Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police Look For More Victims In Casino Guard Rape Case

Filed Under: crime, Las Vegas, New York-New York Casino, Officer Jacinto Rivera, Robert Ray Laws

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say they’re looking for more possible sexual assault victims after a 39-year-old casino security guard was arrested and charged with raping a woman in a Strip resort stairwell.

Officer Jacinto Rivera, a Las Vegas police spokesman, said Wednesday an investigation is continuing into Robert Ray Laws’ activities at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Laws was arrested Sept. 6 in an investigation of a woman’s report that she was attacked Sept. 4.

Rivera says police think there may be other victims.

Laws is being held at the Clark County jail on $150,000 bail pending an Oct. 12 preliminary hearing of evidence on sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary charges.

A public defender involved in Laws’ case didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to email messages.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen