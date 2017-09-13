Police Look For More Victims In Casino Guard Rape Case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say they’re looking for more possible sexual assault victims after a 39-year-old casino security guard was arrested and charged with raping a woman in a Strip resort stairwell.
Officer Jacinto Rivera, a Las Vegas police spokesman, said Wednesday an investigation is continuing into Robert Ray Laws’ activities at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino.
Laws was arrested Sept. 6 in an investigation of a woman’s report that she was attacked Sept. 4.
Rivera says police think there may be other victims.
Laws is being held at the Clark County jail on $150,000 bail pending an Oct. 12 preliminary hearing of evidence on sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary charges.
A public defender involved in Laws’ case didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to email messages.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.