Valley Home Sales Keep Rising, But Prices Level Off

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) reports that local home sales continued to rise while home prices started to level off in August.

GLVAR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold during August through its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) was $260.000, unchanged from July, but up 10.6 percent from August 2016. The median price of local condos and town homes sold in August was $137,250, down slightly from July, but still up 19.3 percent from August 2016.

GLVAR President David J. Tina said home prices have been going up steadily for several years. For example, he said GLVAR reported that the median single family home price in August of 2014 was $200,000. It went up to $220,000 in August of 2015, then to $235,000 in August of 2016 before hitting $260,000 last month.

“Basically, our local home prices have been going up by about 10 percent per year for the past three years,” Tina said. “That rate of appreciation has been fairly consistent, making for a stable housing market. At the same time, more homes are changing hands as the economy improves,” Tina said.

As for potential headwinds in the local housing market, Tina said the demand for housing continues to exceed supply. At the current sales pace, he said Southern Nevada still has less than a two-month supply of existing homes available for sale. A six month supply is considered to be a balanced market. He added that the supply is even tighter for lower priced homes, condos and town homes.

By the end of August, GLVAR reported 5,157 single family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 32.1 percent from one year ago. For condos and town homes, the 683 properties listed without offers in august represented a 45.1 percent drop from one year ago. If there’s a bright spot in the housing supply, Tina explained, it’s that “at least we had more homes available for sale in August than we did the previous month.”

Meanwhile, more homes are selling each month. The total number of existing local homes, condos and townhomes sold during August was 4,012, up from 3,789 in August 2016. Compared to one year ago, sales were up 5.9 percent for homes and up 6.0 percent for condos and town homes.

According to GLVAR, total sales so far in 2017 continue to outpace 2016, when 41,720 total properties were sold in Southern Nevada. At this rate, GLVAR stats how that 2017 is on pace ot be the best year of local home sales since at least 2012.

GLVAR said 25.8 percent of all local properties sold in August were purchased with cash, the same percentage as August of last year. That’s well short of the February 2013 peak of 59.5 percent.

In recent years, GLVAR has been reporting fewer distressed sales and more traditional home sales, where lenders are not controlling the transaction. That trend continued in August, when 3.7 percent of all local sales were short sales, which happen when lenders allow borrowers to sell a house for less than wha they owe on the mortgage. That’s down from 4.1 percent of all sales in August 2016. Another 2.4 percent of all August sales were bank owned, down from 5.5 percent one year ago.