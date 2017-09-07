HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Police: Vegas Strip Hotel Security Guard Jailed in Sexual Assault

Filed Under: Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, Robert Laws, security guard arrested, sexual assault
Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — A Las Vegas Strip hotel security guard is under arrest and facing charges after investigators said a victim was sexually assaulted at the property, authorities said.

Robert Laws was arrested Wednesday at the hotel on the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to a Las Vegas Metro Police statement.

Laws, 39, was identified as a suspect in the crime that happened at the hotel on Monday.

Law was booked into the Clark County Detention Center facing two counts of sexual assault as well as a kidnapping charge.

Jail logs show Laws has a court hearing scheduled for Friday. Records do not list a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen