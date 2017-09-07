Police: Vegas Strip Hotel Security Guard Jailed in Sexual Assault

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — A Las Vegas Strip hotel security guard is under arrest and facing charges after investigators said a victim was sexually assaulted at the property, authorities said.
Robert Laws was arrested Wednesday at the hotel on the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to a Las Vegas Metro Police statement.
Laws, 39, was identified as a suspect in the crime that happened at the hotel on Monday.
Law was booked into the Clark County Detention Center facing two counts of sexual assault as well as a kidnapping charge.
Jail logs show Laws has a court hearing scheduled for Friday. Records do not list a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.