HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing At McCarran

Filed Under: Boeing 757, Delta Air Lines, Flight, Las Vegas, McCarran International Airport, New York, spokesman Chris Jones, travel
(photo: MARCEL ANTONISSE/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Delta Air Lines flight bound for New York made an emergency landing at McCarran International Airport after one of its engines caught fire.

Airport spokesman Chris Jones says Flight 1057 departed from McCarran at about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. Pilots inside the Boeing 757 immediately declared an emergency and turned back toward Las Vegas after the fire started, landing shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Jones says no injuries were reported.

In a statement, Delta Airlines says the flight landed safely and taxied to the gate. Passengers were sent back into the terminal. Their replacement flight to New York was expected to leave around 6 a.m.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen