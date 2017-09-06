Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing At McCarran

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Delta Air Lines flight bound for New York made an emergency landing at McCarran International Airport after one of its engines caught fire.
Airport spokesman Chris Jones says Flight 1057 departed from McCarran at about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. Pilots inside the Boeing 757 immediately declared an emergency and turned back toward Las Vegas after the fire started, landing shortly after midnight Wednesday.
Jones says no injuries were reported.
In a statement, Delta Airlines says the flight landed safely and taxied to the gate. Passengers were sent back into the terminal. Their replacement flight to New York was expected to leave around 6 a.m.
