Watch For A Road Closure This Week In Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close south bound U.S. Highway 95 between Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive in downtown Las Vegas from 11 p.m., September 5, until 4 a.m., September 6, and again from 11 p.m., September 7, through 4 a.m., September 8. The Decatur and Valley View Boulevard freeway on ramps will also be closed during the same time frames, along with the south bound Rancho Drive freeway exit.
The temporary closure is needed for installation of Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that broke ground last year.
Drivers should always use caution when traveling through any cone zone areas, watch for construction signage, and take a different route if you can.
You can also check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.co,) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone and tablet app, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).