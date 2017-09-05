HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Police: Man Stabbed After Argument On The Strip

Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man was stabbed at the Strip after an argument with another man.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon says an argument broke out Sunday night after the victim bumped into a heavyset man in his 30s near the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino. According to Gordon, the man stabbed the victim in the stomach.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Police are searching for the stabber.

 

