Police: Man Stabbed After Argument On The Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man was stabbed at the Strip after an argument with another man.
Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon says an argument broke out Sunday night after the victim bumped into a heavyset man in his 30s near the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino. According to Gordon, the man stabbed the victim in the stomach.
Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Police are searching for the stabber.
