Man Pleads Not Guilty In One-Punch Murder Case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 28-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to killing a California man with a single punch outside a downtown Las Vegas bar.

James Michael Beach remained jailed on $350,000 bail following his arraignment Tuesday on murder and intimidating a witness charges.

Beach’s lawyer, Greg Knapp, says he wants to check medical records to see whether other conditions contributed to 45-year-old Luis Campos’ death.

Prosecutors say surveillance video appears to show the April 30 punch was unprovoked.

Campos, a father of five from La Puente, California, was in Las Vegas for a bachelor party.

He never regained consciousness after falling to the sidewalk. He died at a hospital four days later.

The judge set trial to start Oct. 2.

 

