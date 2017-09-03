HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Feds Sue Clark County Over Las Vegas Strip Golf Course Rent

Filed Under: Bali Hai Golf Club, Clark County, golf course, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip
General view of Bali Hai Golf Club on November 7, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for PGD Global)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities are suing Las Vegas officials over what they claim is underpaid rent for a golf course on the Strip.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the federal lawsuit was filed Friday against Clark County.

The Justice Department had earlier issued a warning that the county owed them $75.5 million in underpaid rent for the Bali Hai Golf Club, which sits on land owned by the Bureau of Land Management.

Clark County has for years managed the property and since 2011 leased it to the well-connected developer Bill Waters for $100,000 annually.

Federal officials say that rent is far below the fair market value, which violates the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.

A spokesman said the county disputes any liability for back rent but welcomed discussions.

