HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Vegas Welcome Sign Going Gold For Cancer Awareness

Filed Under: Candlelighters, Clark County, clark county commissioners, Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Commissioner Susan Brager, Las Vegas Strip, shineGOLD, sign, Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas Sign
LAS VEGAS - MARCH 24: A general view of the Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Las Vegas Boulevard on March 24, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Solar energy will be used to light up this famous sign at night. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioners and representatives from the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada kicked off the group’s “shineGOLD” for childhood cancer awareness campaign on Friday by turning the lights on the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign gold.

“For almost 40 years the Candlelighters have helped thousands of local children and their families through their most stressful and challenging times,” said Commissioner Susan Brager. “Today (friday), we call upon all residents, businesses and community organizations to “ShineGOLD” during September to raise awareness of the needs of children with cancer and their families,” Commissioner Brager said.

“Our Welcome sign is a world-famous landmark, and we are proud to be able to use it to help raise awareness of the challenges and needs of our friends and neighbors fighting childhood cancer,” said Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Every year 75 children in Southern Nevada are diagnosed with cancer, and it’s important that we support them and their families through the challenging years they have ahead of them,” she said.

The Candlelighters’ “ShineGOLD” campaign will include numerous events and activities during September, which is childhood cancer awareness month.

County Commissioners and representatives from the Candlelighters held the first of these events Friday when they turned on gold-colored light bulbs installed on the world-famous “Welcome” sign during a brief ceremony. Like the famed Las Vegas Strip, the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign is in unincorporated Clark County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen