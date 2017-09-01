Vegas Welcome Sign Going Gold For Cancer Awareness

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioners and representatives from the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada kicked off the group’s “shineGOLD” for childhood cancer awareness campaign on Friday by turning the lights on the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign gold.
“For almost 40 years the Candlelighters have helped thousands of local children and their families through their most stressful and challenging times,” said Commissioner Susan Brager. “Today (friday), we call upon all residents, businesses and community organizations to “ShineGOLD” during September to raise awareness of the needs of children with cancer and their families,” Commissioner Brager said.
“Our Welcome sign is a world-famous landmark, and we are proud to be able to use it to help raise awareness of the challenges and needs of our friends and neighbors fighting childhood cancer,” said Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Every year 75 children in Southern Nevada are diagnosed with cancer, and it’s important that we support them and their families through the challenging years they have ahead of them,” she said.
The Candlelighters’ “ShineGOLD” campaign will include numerous events and activities during September, which is childhood cancer awareness month.
County Commissioners and representatives from the Candlelighters held the first of these events Friday when they turned on gold-colored light bulbs installed on the world-famous “Welcome” sign during a brief ceremony. Like the famed Las Vegas Strip, the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign is in unincorporated Clark County.