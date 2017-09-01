HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

EPA Cuts Harmful To Nevada Air Quality

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Those people who are worried about the quality of air in the Silver State, said it would suffer if President Trump’s proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) go through, according to a new report from a group called the Environmental Defense Fund.

The quality of Nevada’s air and water would diminish, that’s if President Trump’s proposed 30 percent cut to the E-P-A’s budget is approved. That’s also according to a new report from the Environmental Defense Fund. Researchers found that over the past five years, Nevada has received more than $83 million in grants from the E-P-A to protect the state’s environment. Caitlin Hippler, a military spouse in Henderson, joined a group called Moms Clean Air Force after her five-year old son developed asthma. So she’s fighting to save programs that monitor air pollution.

“People with these kind of health conditions rely on air-quality monitors to tell them when it’s safe to go outside, even where they should live,” said Hippler. “Some areas of the valley are a little bit worse than others. So if we lose this funding, it’s going to be really hard for these people to have a good quality of life,” Hippler said.

Bill Beck, an environmental consultant and former head of the National Association of Clean Air Agencies, said any cuts to the E-P-A budget will reverse years of progress made in public health, quality of life and the tourism-based outdoor economy.

“It’s an extraordinarily small price to pay to equip state and local officials with the necessary financial and regulatory tools to clean up the environment when you fully understand the impacts that could happen if you don’t provide these resources,” said Beck.

President Trump’s budget proposes to zero out funding for a program to address leaking underground chemical storage tanks, one that reduces poisonous radon gas in homes and schools, and one that fights polluted runoff water from parking lots, roads and excessive fertilizer. E-P-A chief Scott Pruitt argues that many environmental regulations are too onerous for the business community.

