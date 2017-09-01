EPA Cuts Harmful To Nevada Air Quality

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Those people who are worried about the quality of air in the Silver State, said it would suffer if President Trump’s proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) go through, according to a new report from a group called the Environmental Defense Fund.

“People with these kind of health conditions rely on air-quality monitors to tell them when it’s safe to go outside, even where they should live,” said Hippler. “Some areas of the valley are a little bit worse than others. So if we lose this funding, it’s going to be really hard for these people to have a good quality of life,” Hippler said.

Bill Beck, an environmental consultant and former head of the National Association of Clean Air Agencies, said any cuts to the E-P-A budget will reverse years of progress made in public health, quality of life and the tourism-based outdoor economy.

“It’s an extraordinarily small price to pay to equip state and local officials with the necessary financial and regulatory tools to clean up the environment when you fully understand the impacts that could happen if you don’t provide these resources,” said Beck.

President Trump’s budget proposes to zero out funding for a program to address leaking underground chemical storage tanks, one that reduces poisonous radon gas in homes and schools, and one that fights polluted runoff water from parking lots, roads and excessive fertilizer. E-P-A chief Scott Pruitt argues that many environmental regulations are too onerous for the business community.