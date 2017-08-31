HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

324K Tourists Expected in Las Vegas During Labor Day Weekend

Filed Under: Labor Day weekend, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Las Vegas news, tourism
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourism officials expect 324,000 people to travel to Las Vegas during Labor Day weekend.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Wednesday said it expects those visitors to spend $249.7 million during their trip. Hotels are expected to have very few rooms available with a projected occupancy rate of 96 percent.

There will be no shortage of fun in Sin City this weekend. Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Rod Stewart and George Strait are scheduled to perform at different venues. Dayclubs and nightclubs have scheduled a long list of DJs including Tiesto and Steve Aoki.

Meanwhile, comedians Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and George Lopez also have planned shows in Las Vegas this weekend.

