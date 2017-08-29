HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Vegas Host Grand Opening For New School

Filed Under: CCSD, education, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, United Way of Southern Nevada, nevada department of education, Children's Advocacy Alliance, Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian, Acelero Learning, Strong Start Academy, UNLV Department of Education
File photo of a classroom. (credit: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian will be joined by officials from Acelero Learning for the grand opening of the new Strong Start Academy at 1617 Alta Drive on Wednesday, August 30, at 9 a.m.

The facility has been renovated and is the second of two Strong Start Academies opening this year. The city is committed to giving children a “Strong Start” and significantly increasing the number of students who graduate from high school ready for college and career by advocating for and bringing awareness to the importance of early childhood education from birth to age 8.

Collaboration with policy makers and other key stakeholders including the Nevada Department of Education, Clark County School District (CCSD), UNLV Department of Education, United Way of Southern Nevada and Children’s Advocacy Alliance is helping to increase access to high quality pre-K programs.

Acelero Learning is a partner with the city in the Strong Start Academy at this location.

Those interested in enrolling children in the Strong Start Pre-K program at this location can call 702-387-0179. To learn more about the city of Las Vegas’ education programs, visit http://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/education.

Another Strong Start Academy is located at 700 Twin Lakes Drive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen