Nevada Regulators Ponder On-Again, Off-Again Licensing

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s marijuana regulators are gathering in Carson City again to try to finally resolve a turf battle over distribution licenses that has tied up deliveries and slowed the sale of some pot products since recreational sales began July 1.
The state Tax Commission scheduled a hearing Tuesday on an administrative appeal by a group of alcohol wholesalers who argue their industry has exclusive rights to distribute marijuana from growers to storefronts until next year under the ballot measure voters approved last November.
A judge refused earlier this month to extend an injunction prohibiting any distribution licensees for non-liquor businesses, partly because he said they hadn’t exhausted the administrative appeal process.
The tax commissioners decided Aug. 21 there aren’t enough alcohol distributors to meet the high demand. But they agreed to postpone any additional licensing until they hear Tuesday’s appeal.