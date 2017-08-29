Hurricane Harvey Prompts Call For Southern Nevada Donors

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Hurricane Harvey and the flooding that came with it, are impacting the nation’s blood supply. The Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism is urging eligible donors in Southern Nevada and across the United States to give blood as soon as possible to help ensure patient blood needs can continue to be met despite the effects of Hurricane Harvey. To make a donation appointment at any United Blood Services donor center or blood drive in Arizona or Nevada, visit http://www.BloodHero.com or call 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376).

Blood collections have been completely suspended in Houston until at least the end of the week, so the Gulf Coast is in need of lifesaving components to sustain operations. United Blood Services Southwest Division in Arizona and Nevada supplied blood in advance of the storm making landfall. In the wake of the storm, many blood drives have been cancelled and donor centers closed in the affected areas. With more sustained rain forecasted, these cancellations and closures are likely to rise. United Blood Services needs the community’s help to ensure a safe and adequate supply not only for our community but for the areas impacted by this massive storm.

The time of this storm is especially concerning as we approach Labor Day, a time when donations dramatically decline across the country due to the three-day holiday weekend. While O-positive and O-negative donations are most need right now, donors of all blood types are encouraged. Platelets, the component in blood that is most needed by cancer and leukemia patients, has just a five-day shelf life, but doe not require a blood type match for patients.

Appointments are recommended to enable United Blood Services to effectively manage the blood supply, as well as the number of donors. People who are as young as 16 years old (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.

As part of Blood Systems Blood Services Division, United Blood Services is part of a mult-state system of blood centers. This network works in tandem moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most.

**Blood Drive Locations in Southern Nevada:

-Henderson-Green Valley: 601 Whitney Ranch Dr. Bldg. D

-Las Vegas-Northwest: 4950 W. Craig Rd.

-Las Vegas-West Charleston: 6930 W. Charleston Blvd.