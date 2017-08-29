Henderson Police Warning Residents About Workforce Scam

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Henderson Police Department is alerting everyone about a scam where suspects falsely represented themselves as employees of a business called Wolverine Services.
Police said the suspects held fake meetings in Southern Nevada between July 9 and August 5, 2017 for the purpose of gathering ID’s and Social Security information from victims who thought that they were being offered employment opportunities.
Wolverine Services is an Alaska-based company with headquarters in Colorado. Victims were told they were being interviewed by Wolverine Services for a new location opening in Las Vegas. The president of Wolverine Services contacted police and advised that they are not opening a Las Vegas location and that the company did not give anyone permission to make job offers on its behalf.
Although personal information had been obtained from victims, there is currently no evidence that the information has been used unlawfully.
Henderson Police encourage people who may have given their information during meetings to monitor their credit and immediately report any fraudulent transactions to their financial institution and the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4750.