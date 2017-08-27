Cromwell Casino, Nightclubs Evacuated

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Cromwell casino on the Las Vegas Strip was rapidly evacuated early Sunday morning over what sounded like gunshots, though officials say none occurred.
Gamblers on the casino floor and party-goers at the nightclubs quickly fled the resort property about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a night Sin City was particularly full of revelers following the much-anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.
Las Vegas police have determined that no shots were fired.
Caesars Entertainment, which owns the Cromwell, says it appears that the sound came from the velvet rope stands being knocked down onto the tile floor.
Workers closed the casino floor for hours afterward to secure belongings left by their guests.