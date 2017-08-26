Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Officer Accused in Chokehold Death Sues Department

Filed Under: chokehold death, Kenneth Lopera, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Tashii Brown
Courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas officer facing charges in the May death of an unarmed black man has filed a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department.

The lawsuit filed last week argues that officer Kenneth Lopera should not have to submit to a formal interview regarding the death of Tashii Brown, which is a requirement set forth by the department’s internal investigation process.

The lawsuit states submitting to a formal interview would provide Lopera with “no immunity from future prosecution based on those statements.”
Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer says the department can’t comment.

Lopera’s lawyer, Anthony Sgro, did not respond to a request for comment.

Surveillance footage shows Lopera shocking Brown with a stun gun and placing him in an unauthorized chokehold for more than a minute during the arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen