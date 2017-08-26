Las Vegas Officer Accused in Chokehold Death Sues Department

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas officer facing charges in the May death of an unarmed black man has filed a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department.
The lawsuit filed last week argues that officer Kenneth Lopera should not have to submit to a formal interview regarding the death of Tashii Brown, which is a requirement set forth by the department’s internal investigation process.
The lawsuit states submitting to a formal interview would provide Lopera with “no immunity from future prosecution based on those statements.”
Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer says the department can’t comment.
Lopera’s lawyer, Anthony Sgro, did not respond to a request for comment.
Surveillance footage shows Lopera shocking Brown with a stun gun and placing him in an unauthorized chokehold for more than a minute during the arrest.