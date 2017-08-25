Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Pence, Cruz Pull Out of Nevada GOP Event Due to Hurricane

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey, Las Vegas news, mike pence, Ted Cruz
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pence's speech to the group of Republican Jewish leaders and donors follows his trip last week to Germany where he visited the former Dachau concentration camp and a surprise stop on Wednesday at a Jewish cemetery in Missouri that had been vandalized. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have canceled their scheduled appearances at a Republican fundraiser in Nevada this weekend because of a hurricane headed for Cruz’ home state.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said he talked to Pence and Cruz Friday about Hurricane Harvey and the catastrophic effects it could have on the Gulf Coast.

He said they decided it would be more appropriate for them to focus their time and attention on the people affected by the storm instead of traveling to northern Nevada to speak at the 3rd annual Basque Fry Laxalt is hosting on Saturday.

Laxalt says the fundraiser will continue as scheduled at the Corley ranch south of Carson City. Speakers will include Rep. Mark Amodei, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez and Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen