Blood Donors Needed As Thousand Brace For Hurricane Harvey

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – United Blood Services is calling upon donors to make an appointment to give blood and support the needs of patients across Texas and other areas that will be impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

With 30 Texas counties already under a preemptive state of disaster, donors from other parts of the nation are needed to ensure an adequate blood supply for patients in need of emergency and routine blood transfusions. United Blood Services Southwest Division in Arizona and Nevada has already supplied blood in anticipation of limited transportation methods when the storm hits.

Blood centers in the path of Hurricane Harvey are cancelling blood drives and may need to close donor centers, so blood donors throughout the southwest are urged to give blood now to help prepare.

“In my situation where blood transfusions are needed, it’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives,” said Sid Lewis, Senior Director of Donor Recruitment for United Blood Services Southwest Division. “With the possibility of tens of thousands of people displaced until the storm subsides, we need the community’s help to ensure a safe and adequate supply, not only for our community, but for the patients in hospitals impacted by this massive storm,” said Lewis.

The timing of this storm is especially concerning as we approach Labor Day, a time when donations dramatically decline across the country due to the three-day holiday weekend. While O-positive and O-negative donations are most needed right now, donors of all blood types are encouraged. Platelets, the component in blood that is most needed by cancer and leukemia patients, has just a five-day shelf life, but does not require a blood type match for patients.

Visit http://www.BloodHero.com or call 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) to schedule an appointment at a donor center or mobile blood drive. Appointments are recommended to enable United Blood Services to effectively manage the blood supply, as well as the number of donors. Individuals who are as young as 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.

The current effort comes as CBS Radio (CBS Las Vegas’ parent organization) organizes a week-long blood drive Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 across the Las Vegas Valley. In conjunction with radio stations 98.5 KLUC, 107.5 KXTE and Mix 94.1, the three stations will join with UBS to receive blood donations between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. each of the three days. Donations will be taken Wednesday (Aug. 30) at Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging inside Dignity Health Medical Pavilion at Galleria in Henderson, 80 North Gibson Road.

The drive will move to downtown Summerlin on Thursday (Aug. 31) at 1980 Festival Plaza Dr. before concluding Friday (Sept. 1) at Findlay Kia, 5325 West Sahara Avenue.

As part of Blood Systems Blood Services Division, United Blood Services is part of a multi-state system of blood centers. This network works in tandem moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most.