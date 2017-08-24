Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Ridership, Revenue Down For Southern Nevada’s Cab Companies

Filed Under: Nevada Taxicab Authority, ride, Taxi
Cabs, Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Taxicab Authority’s latest figures show Southern Nevada’s cab companies continue to experience severe declines in ridership.

More than 1.76 million taxi trips were reported in July, which is a 10.8 percent drop from the same period in 2016.

The region’s 16 certified taxicab companies reported a combined $27.4 million in revenue last month, down 11.3 percent from July 2016.

The figures show 12.33 million trips have been reported through the first seven months of 2017, which is a 13.28 percent decline from the same period last year.

Taxicab Authority officials have attributed the declines to increased use of ride-booking companies.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen