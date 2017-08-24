Ridership, Revenue Down For Southern Nevada’s Cab Companies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Taxicab Authority’s latest figures show Southern Nevada’s cab companies continue to experience severe declines in ridership.
More than 1.76 million taxi trips were reported in July, which is a 10.8 percent drop from the same period in 2016.
The region’s 16 certified taxicab companies reported a combined $27.4 million in revenue last month, down 11.3 percent from July 2016.
The figures show 12.33 million trips have been reported through the first seven months of 2017, which is a 13.28 percent decline from the same period last year.
Taxicab Authority officials have attributed the declines to increased use of ride-booking companies.
