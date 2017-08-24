Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mayweather-McGregor Winner to Get Gaudy Money Belt From WBC

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses with the Money Belt during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on August 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will meet in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor aren’t just fighting for money in the boxing spectacle of the summer.
The winner also gets The Money Belt.

The World Boxing Council has created a special prize for this weekend’s 154-pound showdown, which isn’t actually for any real WBC championship.

Instead, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman on Wednesday revealed the gloriously blingy Money Belt , which is studded with 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds and 1 1/2 kilograms of 24-karat gold on green Italian alligator leather.

Sulaiman grinningly showed off the Money Belt and Mayweather posed for photos with it after a news conference for Saturday’s show.

The WBC also created a similarly shiny monstrosity for Mayweather’s 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather was a longtime WBC champion before his retirement.

